PDEA: Shabu finders in West Philippine Sea are from drug-cleared barangays

Handout photo from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Luzon shows anti-narcotics agents conducting an inventory of the 222.65 kilos of shabu recovered from the waters off Zambales.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Fishermen who surrendered several kilos of plastic-wrapped crystal methamphetamine or shabu found floating in the West Philippine Sea off Bataan and Pangasinan are residents of drug-cleared villages, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

They live in the drug-cleared municipalities of Mariveles, Bataan and Bolinao, Pangasinan, PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez noted.

Mariveles and Bolinao were officially declared free of illegal drugs by their respective Regional Oversight Committees on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) after meeting the criteria of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP).

Nerez said BDCP implementation in these municipalities remains consistent: “They have empowered, self-policing barangays, resilient citizens, and stigma-free rehabilitated persons who use drugs.”

He added that the honesty of the fishermen and the vigilance of local residents “are products of the BDCP’s constructive impact. It has become a way of life in drug-cleared barangays to cooperate against illegal drug activities.”

PDEA vowed to “eliminate illegal drugs barangay by barangay, with the BDCP as our bedrock.”

Nerez said he believes the country’s drug problem is “repairable as long as the program maintains its momentum—preserving drug-cleared barangays and clearing affected ones, one after another.”