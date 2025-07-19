^

Nation

Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte checkpoint

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 5:12pm
Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte checkpoint
The drug dealer arrested by policemen in a checkpoint in Barangay Capiton in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte is now locked in a police detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu that a motorcycle-riding peddler was to deliver somewhere but was intercepted at a checkpoint in Barangay Capiton in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday, July 18.

The 25-year-old suspect, Alvin Solano Esmail, was arrested by combined anti-narcotics operatives of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station led by their chief, Major Pasigan Abas and his deputy, Capt. Tony Paning, and personnel of the Provincial Mobile Force Company-Maguindanao Del Norte under Lt. Col. Esmael Madin.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Saturday, July 19, that the roadblock at Barangay Capiton was laid together by Abas and Madin after municipal officials had informed them about the supposed delivery by the suspect of 150 grams of shabu, costing P1 million, to a contact in one of the barangays in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

De Guzman said the operation that led to the arrest of Esmail and confiscation of P1 million worth of shabu was assisted by Datu Odin Sinsuat Mayor Abdulmain Abas, Vice Mayor Bobsteel Sinsuat and their constituent Moro leaders.

De Guzman said more than ten shabu dealers, including operators of clandestine drug dens, had been arrested in a series of police entrapment operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat in the past three weeks that the two local executives supported.

