'Larry Bird' caught in Pangasinan drug sting

BAGUIO CITY — A drug trafficker using the alias “Larry Bird,” after the NBA superstar, was caught selling crystal meth (shabu) on Thursday afternoon, July 17, in Barangay Gabon, Calasiao, Pangasinan.

Authorities seized approximately 60 grams of shabu, along with a hand grenade and a 9mm pistol.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1 Director Atty. Benjamin G. Gaspi said the 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody at about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday to face drug charges for possession of shabu, three improvised burners, and an improvised aluminum sealer allegedly used in his drug operations. He also faces charges for violations of laws on illegal possession of explosives and firearms under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act.

The suspect was brought to the PDEA Pangasinan Provincial Office jail facility in Urdaneta City.