Military officiates wedding of former NPAs

Among the 12 couples who took part in the Kasalan ng Bayan at the 10th Infantry Division headquarters were former members of the New People's Army who had returned to the fold of the law through the efforts of division officials and their units.

COTABATO CITY — Former officials of the weakened New People’s Army and their brides exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony held at a Catholic chapel inside a military camp, where more than 300 NPA members have pledged allegiance to the government in symbolic surrender rites over the past three years.

Dionisio Andales Catarata, who was secretary of the NPA’s Guerilla Front 3 that once had forces in upland areas in Regions 10, 11 and 13, and partner Emy Ansag Camilo were among the 12 couples that participated in the Kasalan ng Bayan on Wednesday, July 16, at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Barangay Tuboran in Mawab, Davao de Oro, where the headquarters of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division is located.

Two erstwhile rebel commanders, Catarata’s son, Maximo, and Christian Balatero Pastero, and Ida Marie Montero, former secretary of the NPA's regional Committee 5 in Region 10, and their live-in partners also got married via the matrimonial rite that 10th ID’s chaplain, Lt. Col. Melchor Torayno, officiated.

Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th ID, told reporters on Friday, July 18, that the nine other grooms in the free mass wedding service at their chapel are active members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit and personnel of the 60th Infantry Battalion

Hambala said the Kasalan ng Bayan was jointly organized by the 10th ID and the 60th IB, which covers several towns in Region 11 where groups of NPAs once operated with impunity and collected revolutionary tax on a periodic basis from villagers at gunpoint.