5 drug den operators in Maguindanao del Norte arrested

COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P100,000 worth of shabu from five drug den operators entrapped in Barangay Tanuel, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Wednesday, July 16.

The suspects, Nasrudin Salinogan, 49, Norodin Datukaka, 52, Muslimin Inggo, 37, Anwar Liwa, 43, and the 20-year-old Nhot Mama, were immediately detained after selling to plainclothes policemen 15 grams of shabu, costing P100,000, in the premises of their drug den in Sitio Daiwan in Barangay Tanuel.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said on Thursday, July 17, that the entrapment operation that led to their arrest was led by two officers in the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, Captain Sammy Paning and Major Pasigan Abas, Mayor Abdulmain Abas and Vice Mayor Bobsteel Sinsuat.

Abas and Sinsuat are both members of the multi-sector Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Peace and Order Council.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday that residents of Barangay Tanuel reported the drug peddling activities of the five suspects to Abas and Sinsuat. This allowed the two local executives and the Datu Odin police force to promptly entrap the suspects.

De Guzman, citing reports by barangay officials, said Salinogan, Datukaka, Inggo, Liwa and Mama had facilitated pot sessions in their drug den, now guarded by volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials.