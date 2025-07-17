Supreme Court confirms threats vs Pasig RTC judges

The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has confirmed that judges of the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) received threats sent via email.

In a message to reporters, the high court said the threats specifically targeted Pasig RTC judges and were sent through online channels.

According to the Supreme Court, the Office of the Judiciary Marshals immediately launched an investigation in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

“The probe aims to identify and apprehend the perpetrator and pursue the appropriate legal actions,” the Supreme Court said.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and ensure the safety of those concerned, further details remain confidential at this time,” it added.

Sources from the Pasig RTC told Philstar.com that the threatening emails were sent on the morning of Wednesday, July 16. The messages reportedly included threats to shoot judges.

The Supreme Court confirmed the content of the threats to reporters on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17.

Below are screenshots of the threats sent to Pasig RTC judges, as released by the Supreme Court office of the spokesperson:

Supreme Court