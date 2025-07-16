^

NBI chief: Report abusive lending operators

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2025 | 9:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Promising to continue the crackdown on illegal lending schemes, the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday urged the public to ignore threats from abusive online lending applications and report them to the NBI.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago saaid the agency has been receiving countless complaints from people who have been harassed and shamed by online lending operators.

“Someone came to us saying he was being humiliated before his friends because they were used as references,” Santiago said.

The NBI chief himself had been targeted.

“My nephew borrowed money and used me as a reference. I ended up getting threats, too,” Santiago said. “Don’t respond to them. When you reply, they see it as a positive signal. Just ignore them and report to the NBI. We will help you.”

Santiago said all 168 workers arrested in a raid on a lending app hub in Pasig on Tuesday are Filipinos.

“They were just looking for work and thought it was a legitimate business. Some were earning only P16,000 a month and were given scripts on how to scare borrowers,” he said.

While the workers are also considered victims, Santiago said they may still face charges.

“We sympathize with them, but we have to file cases. We’ve seen too many jump from one operation to another after warnings. This must stop,” he said.

Investigators found that the lending business had links to Chinese nationals.

“The company was supposed to be based in Taguig, but we found them operating in Pasig instead,” Santiago said.

He said the illegal lending scheme appears to be an offshoot of Philippine offshore gaming operations that shifted to financial scams after facing regulatory crackdowns.

