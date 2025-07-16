LTO suspends InDrive driverâ€™s license over viral knife threat video

^

LTO suspends InDrive driver’s license over viral knife threat video

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 5:05pm
Land Transportation Office in Sta. Cruz Manila.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver’s license of an InDrive-accredited driver who was caught on video threatening passengers with a bladed weapon during a dispute over their destination.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 16, the LTO said it issued a show cause order to the driver, requiring him to explain why his license should not be permanently revoked.

The driver is facing charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle under Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Maling propesyon ang napasukan ng driver na ito, Hindi hanapbuhay ang hanap nito kundi basag ulo at asunto,” Acting Assistant Secretary and LTO Chief Greg Pua Jr. said in a statement.

("This driver is in the wrong profession; he's not looking for a livelihood but trouble and charges."

Passenger threat. Initial findings based on the viral video show the driver brandishing a knife and threatening passengers after allegedly forcing them to disembark. The complainant said the driver threatened to stab them.

Aside from the 90-day license suspension, the LTO also placed the vehicle involved under alarm, preventing it from being sold or transferred until the case is resolved.

Owner also summoned. The LTO also issued a show cause order to the registered owner of the vehicle, directing them to explain why they should not be held liable for employing or authorizing a reckless driver.

