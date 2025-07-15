3 illegal gold miners die in Palawan tunnel mishap

Emergency responders have pulled out the cadavers of the three illegal gold miners from the tunnel that collapsed and are still searching for two more until noon July 15, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Three small-scale gold miners operating illegally were killed when a makeshift tunnel collapsed in Barangay Tagnato, Bataraza, Palawan, on Sunday, July 13, following heavy rainfall.

Major Raffy Esperida, chief of the Bataraza Municipal Police Station and officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Palawan, confirmed on Tuesday, July 15, that the cadavers of three of the five men digging for gold in the tunnel had been retrieved.

Emergency responders continued to search the narrow tunnel as of Tuesday noon for two companions of the three miners who perished in the collapse.

Esperida and his superiors at the Palawan Provincial Police Office told reporters that the clandestine mining operation carried out by the five men in Sitio Unggong, Barangay Tagnato, was illegal and not covered by any permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources or the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

Personnel of the Bataraza Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said villagers in Sitio Unggong first reported the collapse of the tunnel on Sunday afternoon.

The three dead illegal miners were dug out by rescuers one after another in search operations from Monday until Tuesday morning.