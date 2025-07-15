^

PCG rescues 8 fishermen after boat engine failure off Zambales

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 5:23pm
PCG rescues 8 fishermen after boat engine failure off Zambales
The Philippine Coast Guard responds to the distress call of F/B Grey Erron, July 14, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday, July 15, rescued eight crew members from a fishing vessel that broke down in waters west of Zambales over the weekend. 

The fishing vessel F/B Grey Erron issued a distress call at 12:10 p.m. on July 13 when its clutch disk transmission failed some 70 nautical miles west of Botolan, Zambales, leaving the boat dead in the water, according to the PCG's statement.

PCG's flagship vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua responded to the distress call and travelled 89 nautical miles to reach the stranded vessel by 7 p.m. the same day. One crew member was suffering from severe swelling in both legs due to arthritis and required medical attention.

Coast Guard personnel deployed a rescue boat around 6 a.m. on Monday, July 14, to hand out drinking water and medical supplies to the stranded crew. "Necessary medications were administered, and the patient was safely evacuated along with two other crew members for further medical evaluation," the PCG said.

Engineers aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua examined the fishing boat's engine and determined it was completely inoperable. "Despite the challenges, the PCG personnel worked tirelessly to recharge the vessel's main engine battery, ensuring every possible effort was made to stabilize the situation," the PCG said.

A service boat arrived 8 a.m. on Tuesday to transport the crew members, including the patient, back to their home vessel.  

"The crew of F/B GREY ERRON expressed immense gratitude for the assistance provided, highlighting the importance of the PCG's role in ensuring the safety and welfare of those at sea," the PCG said.  — Cristina Chi

