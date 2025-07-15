^

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ilocos Norte

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 11:52am
Seismic map which shows the epicenter of the earthquake 29 kilometers (km) northwest of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.
Phivolcs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte on the morning of Tuesday, July 15, according to state volcanologists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 29 kilometers northwest of Pasuquin. It struck at 10:38 a.m.

The tremor had a depth of focus of 27 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

The following are the reported intensities felt across parts of Northern Luzon:

Intensity IV

  • Claveria, Cagayan
  • San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte
  • Solsona, Ilocos Norte
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III

  • Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity II

  • Bangued, Abra
  • Peñablanca, Cagayan
  • Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I

  • Candon, Ilocos Sur
  • Ilagan, Isabela

Phivolcs also warned that aftershocks are still expected.

EARTHQUAKE

ILOCOS NORTE

PHIVOLCS
