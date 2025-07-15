5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ilocos Norte

Seismic map which shows the epicenter of the earthquake 29 kilometers (km) northwest of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte on the morning of Tuesday, July 15, according to state volcanologists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 29 kilometers northwest of Pasuquin. It struck at 10:38 a.m.

The tremor had a depth of focus of 27 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

The following are the reported intensities felt across parts of Northern Luzon:

Intensity IV

Claveria, Cagayan

San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

Solsona, Ilocos Norte

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III

Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity II

Bangued, Abra

Peñablanca, Cagayan

Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I

Candon, Ilocos Sur

Ilagan, Isabela

Phivolcs also warned that aftershocks are still expected.