^

Nation

4Ps families go digital with telco-DSWD smartphone drive

Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 12:01am
4Ps families go digital with telco-DSWD smartphone drive
A GCash representative assists a 4Ps beneficiary with her pre-loved phone.

MANILA, Philippines — In the southern towns of Bataraza and Brooke’s Point in Palawan, a quiet shift sparked by smartphones happened.

Globe, GCash and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are working together to help 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) families take their first step into the digital world. 

Through the Pre-loved Phone Donation Drive, refurbished smartphones were turned over to 256 beneficiaries, many of whom are using smartphones for the very first time.

For these families, a mobile phone is more than just a tool for calls or texts. It is a safer and more convenient way to receive government support through GCash. Moreover, it is also their way to explore online learning, start small digital businesses, or stay connected with loved ones. It opens up everyday conveniences that used to be out of reach.

“This is about inclusion and access to opportunity,” said Carl Cruz, Globe president and CEO. “We hope these devices would help families not only receive their cash grants easily, but also for them to get the various opportunities to uplift their lives that technology makes possible.”

The initiative is part of DSWD’s “E-Panalo ang Kinabukasan” campaign, which brings digital financial literacy and tools to 4Ps families, especially those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

In Palawan, volunteers from Globe, GCash and Ayala Foundation helped beneficiaries set up their mobile phones, register their SIMs, and create GCash accounts. The BPI Foundation also held financial literacy sessions to help families feel more confident managing their funds.

“Our aim is to bring government services closer to where people are,” said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian. “With digital tools in hand, families no longer need to walk long distances just to access their cash grants. That alone can change lives.”

This milestone follows earlier efforts in Navotas and Romblon, where more families also received mobile phones and digital training. In each location, the response has been encouraging, with a mix of gratitude, excitement, and a growing sense of hope.

For its part, GCash emphasized its mission to deliver “Finance for All”, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“This is more than just onboarding users, it is about financial inclusion and making sure no one gets left behind in the digital economy.  Beneficiaries can receive their GCash directly and efficiently and they also gain access to digital financial services to support their daily needs,” said Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr., president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

Level 1 beneficiaries of the 4Ps program in Bataraza and Brooke's Point can now conveniently access their cash grants. By providing refurbished smartphones and digital banking services, they no longer need to endure eight-hour journeys to ATMs or rely on informal agents charging unfair fees.

This digital and financial empowerment campaign was rolled out in coordination with DSWD’s MIMAROPA Field Office, where many barangays under its jurisdiction remain geographically isolated and underserved.

DSWD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davao del Sur policewoman dies in accidental gunfire

Davao del Sur policewoman dies in accidental gunfire

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A 28-year-old policewoman died after she accidentally shot herself with her service firearm inside the barracks of the Matanao...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

3 days ago
Nation
fb tw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 3 days ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 7 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
After a month of closure, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) will resume train operations between the provinces of Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinay with P1.2 million undeclared cash flagged

Pinay with P1.2 million undeclared cash flagged

By Rudy Santos | 37 minutes ago
Authorities intercepted on Saturday a Hong Kong-bound Filipina carrying P1.2 million in undeclared cash at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw

Philippine stamps to be featured in Bangkok

By Evelyn Macairan | 37 minutes ago
Philippine stamps will soon be featured at a gallery in Bangkok, Thailand.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Bigamy case prescription is 15 years from actual discovery&rsquo;

‘Bigamy case prescription is 15 years from actual discovery’

By Daphne Galvez | 37 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that the 15-year time limit for filing bigamy cases begins not when the bigamous marriage...
Nation
fbtw
2,500 families affectedin Negros Occidental floods

2,500 families affectedin Negros Occidental floods

By Gilbert Bayoran | 37 minutes ago
About 2,500 families have been displaced by flooding in Bacolod and Talisay cities in Negros Occidental after incessant rains,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with