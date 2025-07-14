4Ps families go digital with telco-DSWD smartphone drive

MANILA, Philippines — In the southern towns of Bataraza and Brooke’s Point in Palawan, a quiet shift sparked by smartphones happened.

Globe, GCash and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are working together to help 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) families take their first step into the digital world.

Through the Pre-loved Phone Donation Drive, refurbished smartphones were turned over to 256 beneficiaries, many of whom are using smartphones for the very first time.

For these families, a mobile phone is more than just a tool for calls or texts. It is a safer and more convenient way to receive government support through GCash. Moreover, it is also their way to explore online learning, start small digital businesses, or stay connected with loved ones. It opens up everyday conveniences that used to be out of reach.

“This is about inclusion and access to opportunity,” said Carl Cruz, Globe president and CEO. “We hope these devices would help families not only receive their cash grants easily, but also for them to get the various opportunities to uplift their lives that technology makes possible.”

The initiative is part of DSWD’s “E-Panalo ang Kinabukasan” campaign, which brings digital financial literacy and tools to 4Ps families, especially those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

In Palawan, volunteers from Globe, GCash and Ayala Foundation helped beneficiaries set up their mobile phones, register their SIMs, and create GCash accounts. The BPI Foundation also held financial literacy sessions to help families feel more confident managing their funds.

“Our aim is to bring government services closer to where people are,” said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian. “With digital tools in hand, families no longer need to walk long distances just to access their cash grants. That alone can change lives.”

This milestone follows earlier efforts in Navotas and Romblon, where more families also received mobile phones and digital training. In each location, the response has been encouraging, with a mix of gratitude, excitement, and a growing sense of hope.

For its part, GCash emphasized its mission to deliver “Finance for All”, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“This is more than just onboarding users, it is about financial inclusion and making sure no one gets left behind in the digital economy. Beneficiaries can receive their GCash directly and efficiently and they also gain access to digital financial services to support their daily needs,” said Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr., president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

Level 1 beneficiaries of the 4Ps program in Bataraza and Brooke's Point can now conveniently access their cash grants. By providing refurbished smartphones and digital banking services, they no longer need to endure eight-hour journeys to ATMs or rely on informal agents charging unfair fees.

This digital and financial empowerment campaign was rolled out in coordination with DSWD’s MIMAROPA Field Office, where many barangays under its jurisdiction remain geographically isolated and underserved.