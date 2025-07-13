18 passengers of sunken pump boat rescued in Basilan

The 18 passengers of the pumpboat from Tongkil, Sulu that sank in the territorial waters of Basilan are now in the custody of a Maritime Police unit in the province and local executives.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Eighteen passengers of a pump boat that capsized off the coast of Maluso, Basilan were rescued on Saturday, July 12, by maritime police personnel and local fishermen.

Police Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said in a statement Sunday that officers from the Basilan Maritime Police and local government officials quickly extended assistance to the rescued passengers, providing dry clothes and food.

The pump boat had departed from Barangay Tattalan in the island town of Tongkil, Sulu early Saturday and was en route to Maluso when it was struck by strong waves and capsized about a mile off Kalangkapisahan.

All 18 passengers are now in the custody of the Basilan Maritime Police and the Maluso Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.