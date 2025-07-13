Quezon City passes â€˜gender-inclusiveâ€™ health ordinance

Quezon City passes ‘gender-inclusive’ health ordinance

This image shows the Quezon Memorial Circle located in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has enacted a gender-inclusive health ordinance, it said on Sunday, July 13.

In a statement, the local government unit (LGU) said the ordinance aims “at providing accessible, respectful and affirming healthcare services for all – regardless of gender identity or expression.”

“This groundbreaking ordinance reaffirms Quezon City’s commitment to a healthcare system that is truly inclusive,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

“Every citizen deserves care that recognizes and respects who they are. With this legislation, we are ensuring that no one is left behind in our goal of achieving health equity,” she added.

According to the LGU, the ordinance mandates offering the following in the public health facilities of the city:

Gender-affirming consultations and counseling

Medical guidance and referrals to specialized services

Mental health support tailored to gender-diverse and transgender individuals

The ordinance explicitly prohibits all forms of conversion therapy and SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics) suppression practices, declaring them harmful and unlawful within the city's jurisdiction.

It also ensures that gender-affirming care will be integrated into existing public health programs, including HIV/AIDS prevention, disability services and crisis support provided through the Quezon City Protection Center.

“For far too long, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have faced discrimination and limited access to essential health services. This ordinance is a concrete step in addressing that injustice,” Belmonte said.

To ensure effective implementation, the LGU said the ordinance will require the formation of a technical working subcommittee led by QC Pride Council, in coordination with the QC Gender and Development Council and District Pride Councils.

Health institutions, including the Quezon City Health Department, QC General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, will lead in delivering the mandated healthcare services.

The implementing rules and regulations for the ordinance are set to be developed within 60 days through a consultative process that will involve LGBTQIA+ groups, civil society organizations and medical professionals, according to the Quezon City government.

The ordinance was introduced by City Councilors Bernard Herrera and Dorothy Delarmente.

It could be recalled that Quezon City introduced the “Right to Care Card” in 2023, enabling LGBTQIA+ partners to make medical decisions for each other.— Ian Laqui

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.