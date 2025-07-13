^

Nation

Quezon City passes ‘gender-inclusive’ health ordinance

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 5:40pm
Quezon City passes â€˜gender-inclusiveâ€™ health ordinance
This image shows the Quezon Memorial Circle located in Quezon City.
Arius1998 CC BY-SA 4.0 (https: / / creativecommons.org / licenses / by-sa / 4.0)

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has enacted a gender-inclusive health ordinance, it said on Sunday, July 13. 

In a statement, the local government unit (LGU) said the ordinance aims “at providing accessible, respectful and affirming healthcare services for all – regardless of gender identity or expression.”

“This groundbreaking ordinance reaffirms Quezon City’s commitment to a healthcare system that is truly inclusive,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement. 

“Every citizen deserves care that recognizes and respects who they are. With this legislation, we are ensuring that no one is left behind in our goal of achieving health equity,” she added. 

According to the LGU, the ordinance mandates offering the following in the public health facilities of the city:

  • Gender-affirming consultations and counseling
  • Medical guidance and referrals to specialized services
  • Mental health support tailored to gender-diverse and transgender individuals

The ordinance explicitly prohibits all forms of conversion therapy and SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics) suppression practices, declaring them harmful and unlawful within the city's jurisdiction.

It also ensures that gender-affirming care will be integrated into existing public health programs, including HIV/AIDS prevention, disability services and crisis support provided through the Quezon City Protection Center.

“For far too long, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have faced discrimination and limited access to essential health services. This ordinance is a concrete step in addressing that injustice,” Belmonte said. 

To ensure effective implementation, the LGU said the ordinance will require the formation of a technical working subcommittee led by QC Pride Council, in coordination with the QC Gender and Development Council and District Pride Councils.

Health institutions, including the Quezon City Health Department, QC General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, will lead in delivering the mandated healthcare services.

The implementing rules and regulations for the ordinance are set to be developed within 60 days through a consultative process that will involve LGBTQIA+ groups, civil society organizations and medical professionals, according to the Quezon City government. 

The ordinance was introduced by City Councilors Bernard Herrera and Dorothy Delarmente. 

It could be recalled that Quezon City introduced the “Right to Care Card” in 2023, enabling LGBTQIA+ partners to make medical decisions for each other.— Ian Laqui

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

HEALTHCARE

LGBT

LGBTQ

QUEZON CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
After a month of closure, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) will resume train operations between the provinces of Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 2 days ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

3 days ago
Nation
fb tw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 6 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million &ndash; DOTr

New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
On orders of President Marcos, the controversial footbridge in Quezon City dubbed by commuters as “Mt. Kamuning”...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baguio among &lsquo;safest cities for travelers&rsquo; in Philippines &mdash; World Travel Index

Baguio among ‘safest cities for travelers’ in Philippines — World Travel Index

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Baguio City, known as the country’s Summer Capital, has been recognized as one of the safest cities in the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
57 fishermen honored over P6.5 billion shabu find

57 fishermen honored over P6.5 billion shabu find

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Fifty-seven fishermen from the towns of Agno, Bani and Bolinao in this province have been honored for turning over several...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Slain TNVS driver suffered 2 stab wounds&rsquo;

‘Slain TNVS driver suffered 2 stab wounds’

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
The slain transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver, whose decomposing remains were found in a grassy property in Zaragosa,...
Nation
fbtw
CAAP suspends aviation school over Zambales plane crash

CAAP suspends aviation school over Zambales plane crash

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has suspended for seven days all training flight operations of an aviation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with