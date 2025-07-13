P2.5-M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Norte

The two narcotics traffickers entrapped by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 in Lala, Lanao del Norte are now both locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 10 (PDEA-10) seized P2.5 million worth of shabu from two suspected traffickers during an entrapment operation in Barangay Maranding, Lala, Lanao del Norte on Saturday afternoon, July 12.

Local officials and members of the Lala Municipal Peace and Order Council said on Sunday, July 13, that the suspects — Abdullah Casimra Diamla, 38, and his alleged accomplice, Jenjie Genelazo Dael, 29 — are currently detained and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to PDEA-10, Diamla and Dael were arrested after selling the illegal drugs to undercover agents. They were immediately frisked and handcuffed at the scene.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Lala Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office.