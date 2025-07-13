^

Nation

P2.5-M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 4:17pm
P2.5-M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Norte
The two narcotics traffickers entrapped by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 in Lala, Lanao del Norte are now both locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 10 (PDEA-10) seized P2.5 million worth of shabu from two suspected traffickers during an entrapment operation in Barangay Maranding, Lala, Lanao del Norte on Saturday afternoon, July 12.

Local officials and members of the Lala Municipal Peace and Order Council said on Sunday, July 13, that the suspects — Abdullah Casimra Diamla, 38, and his alleged accomplice, Jenjie Genelazo Dael, 29 — are currently detained and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to PDEA-10, Diamla and Dael were arrested after selling the illegal drugs to undercover agents. They were immediately frisked and handcuffed at the scene.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Lala Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

PNR reopens Laguna-Quezon route

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
After a month of closure, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) will resume train operations between the provinces of Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 2 days ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

2 days ago
Nation
fb tw
New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million &ndash; DOTr

New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
On orders of President Marcos, the controversial footbridge in Quezon City dubbed by commuters as “Mt. Kamuning”...
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 6 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CAAP suspends aviation school over Zambales plane crash

CAAP suspends aviation school over Zambales plane crash

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has suspended for seven days all training flight operations of an aviation...
Nation
fbtw

262 barangays receive good governance award

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Up to 262 barangays have received the Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Nation
fbtw

Go inaugurates multipurpose building in Bohol

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go affirmed his support for residents of Alburquerque in Bohol in a series of engagements on Friday, including the inauguration of a new multipurpose building.
Nation
fbtw
Palace explains PUP bill veto

Palace explains PUP bill veto

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The “low” performance of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in the 2016 state universities and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with