AFP receives free medical equipment, supplies

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner receives the medical equipment and supplies donated by the Sydney Shrine Club during a recent flag-raising ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo. Shown are officers of AFP and ARRAPI, including Lt. Col. Mikee Romero (PAF Res).

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) formally accepted donations of medical equipment and supplies worth P12 million during a flag-raising ceremony at the General Headquarters Canopy, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo last Thursday, July 10.

The donation, which came from New South Wales, Australia-based Sydney Shrine Club (SSC), was facilitated by the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI) in close coordination with the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Reserve Force Development (OJ9).

No less than AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner received the donation from SSC President Lt. Col. Raul Amor, who was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Danilo Dupiag, PA, Deputy OJ9, and Lt. Col. Michael Odylon “Mikee” Romero, PAF (RES), chairperson of the ARRAPI Board of Trustees.

The donation — consisting of slightly used medical equipment, and life-saving devices and essential items — will be distributed to various AFP hospitals and field units to bolster the military’s healthcare capabilities in support of its personnel and their dependents.

Brawner commended the spirit of bayanihan and international solidarity that brought the donation to fruition.

He emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between the AFP, ARRAPI, non-government organizations, and international partners in enhancing the welfare of Filipino soldiers and their families.

“This collaboration with our Australian partners — “Sydney Shrine Club” highlights the crucial role of the global community in supporting the health and morale of our uniformed personnel,” said Brawner.

“ARRAPI will now be a bridge to civilian and military efforts to uplift the lives of our soldiers,” he added.

Romero was joined by its Board of Trustees, Lt. Col. Vladimir Mata, Brig. Gen. Charito Plaza, CDR Peter Negrido, Lt. Col. Joy Torres, Col. Yay Lacson-Hizon and Lt. Col. Floreto Solano.

In recognition of their vital roles, the AFP, through the CSAFP, awarded Plaques of Appreciation to both SSC and ARRAPI for their outstanding contributions and unwavering support in advancing military health services.