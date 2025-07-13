Baguio among â€˜safest cities for travelersâ€™ in Philippines â€” World Travel Index

Baguio among ‘safest cities for travelers’ in Philippines — World Travel Index

This undated photo shows a general view of houses nestled along mountains in Baguio City.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City, known as the country’s Summer Capital, has been recognized as one of the safest cities in the Philippines for travelers, according to the World Travel Index (WTI) mid-year 2025 report.

The city placed seventh with a safety score of 73.99%, based on WTI’s assessment of crime statistics (day/night safety), public service responsiveness, theft and drug-related incidents and traveler reviews, including AI-driven safety mapping.

Topping the list was Dumaguete City with 81.36%, followed by Davao City (80.73%), Bulacan City (76.42%), Balanga (76.15%), Lucena City (75.24%) and Naga City in Camarines Sur (75.02%).

Puerto Princesa ranked eighth with 71.46%, Legazpi City (Albay) placed ninth with 71.34%, while Makati City rounded out the top 10 with 70.41%.

“This ranking provides both data-driven and experience-based insight, helping travelers choose cities that go beyond beauty — places where they can truly feel secure,” WTI said on its website, referencing data from numbeo.com.

Globally, WTI assessed 1,132 cities, with Abu Dhabi leading the international list. The index noted that many of the world’s safest cities are located in the Gulf region and Southeast Asia.