P5.1-M worth shabu seized in Marawi City

The shabu dealer Nur Jamal Dimalutang, entrapped by policemen in Marawi City on Friday, July 11, 2025, is now locked in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P5.1 million worth of shabu from a dealer they entrapped in Barangay Basak Malutlut in Marawai City, Lanao del Sur on Friday, July 11.

Police officials and local executives in Marawi City told reporters on Saturday, July 12, that the now detained suspect, Nur Jamal Dimalutang, is a resident of Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said combined anti-narcotics operatives from the Marawi City Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office immediately arrested the suspect after selling to them to them P1.5 million worth of shabu in Barangay Basak Malutlut.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR is thankful to local executives in Lanao del Sur and in its provincial capital, Marawi City, for having reported the large-scale shabu peddling activities of Dimalutang, enabling them to promptly plot the sting that led to his arrest.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR shall use the 75 grams of shabu seized from Dimalutang as evidence in prosecuting him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.