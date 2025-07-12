^

Nation

P5.1-M worth shabu seized in Marawi City

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 5:29pm
P5.1-M worth shabu seized in Marawi City
The shabu dealer Nur Jamal Dimalutang, entrapped by policemen in Marawi City on Friday, July 11, 2025, is now locked in a police detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P5.1 million worth of shabu from a dealer they entrapped in Barangay Basak Malutlut in Marawai City, Lanao del Sur on Friday, July 11.

Police officials and local executives in Marawi City told reporters on Saturday, July 12, that the now detained suspect, Nur Jamal Dimalutang, is a resident of Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said combined anti-narcotics operatives from the Marawi City Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office immediately arrested the suspect after selling to them to them P1.5 million worth of shabu in Barangay Basak Malutlut.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR is thankful to local executives in Lanao del Sur and in its provincial capital, Marawi City, for having reported the large-scale shabu peddling activities of Dimalutang, enabling them to promptly plot the sting that led to his arrest.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR shall use the 75 grams of shabu seized from Dimalutang as evidence in prosecuting him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

DRUG TRAFFICKING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million &ndash; DOTr

New Kamuning footbridge costs P89 million – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
On orders of President Marcos, the controversial footbridge in Quezon City dubbed by commuters as “Mt. Kamuning”...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters&rsquo; feud heats up over Makati subway project

Binay sisters’ feud heats up over Makati subway project

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
The long-running feud between former Makati mayor Abby Binay and her sister, Nancy Binay, heats up again, with the former...
Nation
fbtw
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

2 days ago
Nation
fb tw
Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

By Janvic Mateo | 4 days ago
The Makati government under Mayor Nancy Binay will request the Singapore International Arbitration Center to defer ruling...
Nation
fbtw
Magalong cleared of graft raps

Magalong cleared of graft raps

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has cleared Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong in a case involving the construction of a P50-million...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP condemns student&rsquo;s slay in Davao

UP condemns student’s slay in Davao

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has condemned the murder of a UP-Diliman student who was found with multiple stab wounds...
Nation
fbtw
180 LGUs adopt cashless transactions &ndash; DILG

180 LGUs adopt cashless transactions – DILG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Up to 180 local government units (LGUs) nationwide have adopted a program promoting cashless, safer and inclusive transactions,...
Nation
fbtw
Soldier loses son, arm in motorcycle accident

Soldier loses son, arm in motorcycle accident

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A soldier lost his arm while his son was killed when their motorcycle crashed into a pile of iron bars in Magpet, Cotabato...
Nation
fbtw
P4.7 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental

P4.7 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Smuggled cigarettes valued at P4.7 million were seized by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Himamaylan...
Nation
fbtw
Not guilty plea entered for Teves in terror financing

Not guilty plea entered for Teves in terror financing

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
A Quezon City Regional Trial Court has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with