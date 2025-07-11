Soldier loses arm, son dies in Cotabato motorcycle crash

Daveheart Sulayman Bacag died instantly in the accident that left his father, Army Pfc. Ronnie Sulayman Bacag, badly injured.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A soldier lost his left arm while his adolescent son died on the spot after their motorcycle crashed into a pile of steel bars and metal purlins beside a building under construction in Magpet, Cotabato on Thursday, July 10.

Police said Pfc. Ronnie Sulayman Bacag and his son Daveheart were en route to Kidapawan City from their home in Sitio Cantimon, Barangay Libertad, Arakan when the accident happened.

According to investigators and responders from the Magpet Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the road had become slippery due to earlier heavy rains. The motorcycle reportedly lost traction, swerved, and slammed into the construction site.

Barangay officials said Bacag’s severed left arm was found about two meters from where he landed, calling for help. His son suffered fatal head injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Bacag, who is assigned to the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion under the 10th Infantry Division, is now being treated in a hospital.