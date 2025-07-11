^

Illegal gun dealers arrested in Marawi City

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 9:34am
The four assault rifles seized from two gunrunners policemen had entrapped in Marawi City are now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen clamped down two illegal dealers of combat rifles, reportedly linked to local terror groups, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Mipaga in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday, July 8.

Local executives in Marawi City and traditional Maranao leaders told reporters on Thursday, July 10, that the suspects, Alinor Maamor Topaan, 36, and his 34-year-old cohort, Saddam Sarip Baguan, are long known for their gunrunning activities.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Thursday that Topaan and Baguaan were immediately frisked and cuffed by combined personnel of the Marawi City Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and operatives from different PRO-BAR units after selling to them two M14 rifles and two M16 rifles during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Mipaga.

De Guzman said the entrapment operation that resulted in the confiscation of four assault rifles from the suspects was laid with the help of local government officials in Marawi City, the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., who is chairman of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, and Muslim religious leaders in the province.

Local executives and relatives of Topaan and Baguan had told officials of PRO-BAR units that supported the entrapment operation that both of them were linked to the now defunct Maute terror group and had sold firearms, in recent months, to the few remaining members of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya and BIFF are both tagged in deadly bombings in Central Mindanao since 2014 and have a reputation for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims, something that Muslim preachers in the Bangsamoro region detest for being contrary to Islamic teachings espousing cultural and interfaith solidarity. More than 900  members of both groups have surrendered in batches to Army and police units in Central Mindanao since 2021.

De Guzman said Topaan and Baguan shall be prosecuted for violation of the Republic Act 10591, which prohibits possession and sale of firearms without permission from the Philippine National Police.

