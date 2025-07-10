Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy

Former Makati Mayor Abby Binay holds a press conference on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to reaffirm that the city has sufficient funds to cover the settlement agreement for the Makati City subway project, disputing the claim made by her sister, incumbent Mayor Nancy Binay.

MANILA, Philippines — Abby Binay took a swipe at her sister and Makati mayoral successor, former senator Nancy Binay, telling her to “brush up on financial literacy” over plans to back out of the Makati subway settlement deal.

At a press conference on July 10, Abby clarified reports claiming that Makati would go bankrupt under the terms of the settlement agreement with the subway project’s developer, Philippine Infradev Holdings Inc.

The deal requires the city to pay about $160 million (~P9 billion) within three months once a consent award is issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

“It is not true that the city will go bankrupt because of the settlement. The truth is that the city will become more financially stable,” Abby said.

The former mayor said the local government has sufficient funds to avoid bankruptcy and continue supporting city programs and projects, even with the settlement in place.

Over the past week, however, Nancy argued that the settlement lacked transparency and was made without consulting key stakeholders.

She also cited a certification from the city's budget department stating that no funds had been appropriated for the deal, which she said could pose a financial risk to the city.

Abby pointed out the difference between a city’s approved budget and its overall funds, which include actual cash from current collections and accumulated savings.

“Hindi dahil wala sa 2025 budget ay walang pera ang Makati para sa settlement,” she said. (Not because no allocation was made in the 2025 budget that Makati no longer has funds for the settlement.)

Enough funds for settlement

Before leaving her mayoral post, Abby said the local government had P30 billion in the bank as cash. Meanwhile, the city’s assets were around P243 billion, according to the Commission on Audit.

This, she argued, makes the P9 billion settlement with InfraDev a good deal, especially as it comes with full ownership of Makati City Subway Inc.

She said the company is worth $1.6 billion or 10 times the amount the city would pay, which would boost Makati’s assets.

“It will also get the detailed engineering design, test results, studies and all other assets of the subway company that will allow the new administration to proceed with the subway project,” she added.

Why are there no appropriated funds. Abby also dismissed her sister’s concern about the lack of appropriated funds for the settlement, saying it was premature. She explained that no appropriation can be made until the SIAC approves the agreement, followed by clearance from COA and the Makati City Council.

“Mahaba pa ang proseso ng arbitration kahit may settlement agreement... Kaya nga wala pang appropriation dahil wala pang award. Hindi pa tapos sa arbitration court,” she said.

(The arbitration process is still far from over, even with a settlement agreement... That’s why there’s no appropriation because there’s no award yet. The arbitration court hasn’t resolved the case.)

What led Makati to settle with Infradev

The settlement deal stems from a 2022 Supreme Court decision that transferred the jurisdiction of several barangays in Makati, including areas along the planned subway route, to Taguig City. The ruling has rendered the project’s feasibility, both financially and logistically.

Makati also reportedly agreed to the deal to avoid paying for a larger arbitration claim of around $1.7 billion (P95.98 billion), which Infradev initially filed.

Abby only signed the settlement deal for the Makati subway shortly before stepping down as mayor. She said the project was intended to address severe traffic congestion that had made the city difficult for residents and workers, as well as less attractive to businesses.

This is exactly why she views stepping away from the deal as costing the city even more. If the city loses in arbitration, she warned, it may end up paying as much as $1.7 billion — the full amount initially sought by the developer.

Still, she said the current admin could move forward with the subway on its own, find a new partner or explore other transport solutions.

If the city no longer sees a subway as viable, she said, it could repurpose the project and sell off the assets it acquires.

“Pwede naman ako tawagan ni Ate at tanongin privately kung meron silang hindi maintindihan. Pero tila hindi kalinawagan ang gusto ng mga tao sa paligid niya pero ang pagbalik ng kadiliman,” Abby said as she closed her press briefing.

(My sister could have just called me and asked privately if there was something they didn’t understand. But it seems the people around her aren’t seeking clarity — they want to bring back the darkness.)

Launched in 2018, the Makati subway project was a $3.5-billion (P197 billion) partnership with Infradev that aimed to build 10 stations from Barangay Pembo to Ayala Avenue. Construction stopped after the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 on the Taguig-Makati jurisdiction case.