Maltreated cadet hospitalized for over 2 months, not 8 â€” PMA

Maltreated cadet hospitalized for over 2 months, not 8 — PMA

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Public Affairs Office of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) clarified that the 22-year-old cadet allegedly subjected to maltreatment was hospitalized for just over two months, not eight months, as earlier reports suggested.

PMA Public Affairs Office chief Navy Lt. Jesse Nestor B. Saludo said Cadet 4th Class Mauee Bumagat Maraggun was admitted to the hospital following a reported maltreatment incident in the last week of September 2024 and was confined until mid-December only.

“He then returned to duty thereafter,” Saludo said.

Saludo added that Maraggun was later hospitalized again, but “for a condition unrelated to the injuries he sustained from the alleged maltreatment.”

He declined to provide further details on the second hospitalization, citing the Data Privacy Act.

Maraggun has accused four cadets, including two upperclassmen, of physically harming him and forcing him to perform strenuous exercises until he collapsed.

The alleged incidents took place between September 2 and September 29, 2024, according to a complaint Maraggun filed with the Baguio City Police Office on July 2, 2025. The case has since been referred to the Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office.

Saludo said two of the cadets involved in the physical abuse were suspended for one year, their squad leader received the maximum disciplinary action, and one cadet was cleared of liability.