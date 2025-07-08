^

Nation

3 cops get medals for P2.1-M shabu bust in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 7:00pm
3 cops get medals for P2.1-M shabu bust in Maguindanao del Norte
Each of the three policemen who had seized P2.1 million worth of shabu from a trafficker they entrapped in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte last month received a Medalya ng Kagalingan from Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region received medals on Monday for having seized P2.1 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte last month.

Police Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of PRO-BAR, personally awarded with a Medalya ng Kagalingan each his three subordinates, Lt. Joselito Radam, Patrolman Esmael Masandag and Patrolman Morad Diamla, during a symbolic rite on Monday, July 7, at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The three policemen, who belong to the Buldon Municipal Police Station, played a major role in the confiscation of P2.1 million worth of shabu from a female trafficker, Saima Guialoden Mundas, in an entrapment operation just last June 13 in one of the barangays under their jurisdiction.

"They deserve those medals for their laudable accomplishment," De Guzman told reporters on Tuesday. 

The anti-narcotics sting that resulted in the confiscation of P2.1 million worth of shabu from Mundas that Radam, Masandag and Diamla planned with the help of their immediate superiors was based on confidential tips by local executives and residents of Buldon who knew her large-scale peddling of shabu in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mundas is now undergoing judicial litigation for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, who is chairman of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council, said he is thankful to Radam, Masandag and Diamla for their exemplary performance as state law-enforcement operatives.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The Makati government under Mayor Nancy Binay will request the Singapore International Arbitration Center to defer ruling...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of Taal Volcano eruption

Phivolcs warns of Taal Volcano eruption

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Taal Volcano may erupt any time following an increase in seismic energy, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
Leviste donates 150,000 bags to Batangas students

Leviste donates 150,000 bags to Batangas students

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
A total of 150,000 school bags have been distributed to several public and private schools in the first district of Batangas,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec sets Abante proclamation

Comelec sets Abante proclamation

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante will be proclaimed today by the Commission on Elections as the duly elected congressman...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 workers killed in Marikina firearm factory blast; probe ongoing

2 workers killed in Marikina firearm factory blast; probe ongoing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The firearm manufacturing firm confirmed that two of its employees died from injuries sustained in the explosion at its Marikina...
Nation
fbtw
NCAP violators to receive text, email notices &ndash; MMDA

NCAP violators to receive text, email notices – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Text messages and emails will be sent to motorists whose traffic violations were recorded through the no-contact apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
Couple posing as NPAs nabbed for extortion

Couple posing as NPAs nabbed for extortion

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A couple who allegedly posed as members of the New People’s Army was arrested in Caloocan City for alleged extortion,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos orders speedy San Juanico Bridge repair

Marcos orders speedy San Juanico Bridge repair

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to speed up the rehabilitation of San...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with