3 cops get medals for P2.1-M shabu bust in Maguindanao del Norte

Each of the three policemen who had seized P2.1 million worth of shabu from a trafficker they entrapped in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte last month received a Medalya ng Kagalingan from Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Monday, July 7, 2025.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region received medals on Monday for having seized P2.1 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte last month.

Police Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of PRO-BAR, personally awarded with a Medalya ng Kagalingan each his three subordinates, Lt. Joselito Radam, Patrolman Esmael Masandag and Patrolman Morad Diamla, during a symbolic rite on Monday, July 7, at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The three policemen, who belong to the Buldon Municipal Police Station, played a major role in the confiscation of P2.1 million worth of shabu from a female trafficker, Saima Guialoden Mundas, in an entrapment operation just last June 13 in one of the barangays under their jurisdiction.

"They deserve those medals for their laudable accomplishment," De Guzman told reporters on Tuesday.

The anti-narcotics sting that resulted in the confiscation of P2.1 million worth of shabu from Mundas that Radam, Masandag and Diamla planned with the help of their immediate superiors was based on confidential tips by local executives and residents of Buldon who knew her large-scale peddling of shabu in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mundas is now undergoing judicial litigation for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, who is chairman of the multi-sector Regional Peace and Order Council, said he is thankful to Radam, Masandag and Diamla for their exemplary performance as state law-enforcement operatives.