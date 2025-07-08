^

Nation

Neophyte shabu dealer busted in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 6:14pm
Neophyte shabu dealer busted in Maguindanao del Norte
Aburaida Kuka Musa, entrapped by police anti-narcotics agents in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday, July 6, 2025, is now awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P510,000 worth of shabu from a virtually neophyte male dealer entrapped in Barangay Kakar in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday, July 6.

Municipal officials and traditional Moro leaders who supported the entrapment operation told reporters on Monday, July 7, that the now detained  Aburaida Kuka Musa, a resident of Barangay Pagedan in Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte, is new to drug trafficking activity, recruited just last month by a criminal gang operating in neighboring towns in Maguindanao del Norte and in Maguindanao del Sur provinces

Brig. Gen. Jaysen Carpio De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Monday that the suspect is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs of 2002.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR is grateful to two newly-elected officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Mayor Abdulmain Abas and Vice Mayor Bobsteel Sinsuat, both scions of noble Moro clans, for helping their municipal police force plot the sting that led to the arrest of Musa.

Musa was immediately detained by personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by Capt. Sammy Paning and their chief, Major Pasigan Abas, after selling to them 75 grams of shabu, costing P510,000, during a tradeoff in Barangay Kakar, laid with the help of tipsters in his hometown, who are aware of his having joined a group of drug traffickers last month.

Abas said they will prosecute Musa in court using the P510,000 worth of shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

