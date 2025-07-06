^

Student badly hurt in Basilan bullying incident

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 7:09pm
The student injured in a bullying incident in Isabela City in Basilan is still in a hospital.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) has launched an investigation into the alleged mauling of a male student by two schoolmates inside a campus in Isabela City, Basilan last week.

The victim was initially brought to a hospital in Isabela City but was later transferred to a more modern facility in Zamboanga City for treatment of serious injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, PRO-9 said the victim’s parents have filed a report with the Isabela City Police Station and intend to press charges against the attackers.

Authorities said the suspects are now in the joint custody of the local police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development office in Isabela City.

The minors reportedly went into hiding after the incident but were eventually found in the city, which, although geographically in Basilan, is not part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Police Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, PRO-9 director, said local police and education officials are working together to bring closure to the case.

 

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing bullying—whether at school, work, online, or elsewhere—please remember that you are not alone and help is available. You can reach out to the following hotlines for support and to report bullying incidents:

National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline:

  • 0917-899-8727 (Globe)
  • 7-989-8727 (PLDT)

Department of Education (DepEd) Learners Telesafe Hotline:

  •  (02) 8632-1372
  • #33733 (#DEPED) for Smart/PLDT users
  • 0945-175-9777 for Globe subscribers

