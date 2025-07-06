^

Nation

5 drug den operators busted in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 4:53pm
5 drug den operators busted in Maguindanao del Sur
The five drug den operators who fell in a police entrapment operation in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, July 5, 2025, are now locked in a detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen clamped down five drug den operators, all reportedly linked to two local terror groups, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Pidsandawan in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, July 5.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Sunday, June 6, that all five suspects are now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects were immediately detained by personnel of the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station, led by Capt. Argie Eyena, and operatives from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office under Col. Sultan Salman Sapal after selling to them P55,000 worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in the premises of their drug den in Barangay Pidsandawan.

Local officials and traditional Moro leaders had reported that all five suspects remitted fractions of their earnings to the remaining leaders of the now weakened allies Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, which are both known for providing sanctuary to drug traffickers and suspects in heinous crimes that have pending cases in local courts.

De Guzman said policemen also found in their hideout, where they facilitated pot sessions and sold shabu to buyers from across Radjah Buayan, drug sniffing paraphernalia and a weighing scale that they used in repacking their illegal merchandise in small sealed sachets.

De Guzman said the entrapment operation that led to the five suspects was based on reports by municipal officials and Moro community elders about their drug trafficking activities in Radjah Buayan.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 students held for bullying

2 students held for bullying

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two students of the Basilan National High School in Isabela City have been held for allegedly bullying a classmate, according...
Nation
fbtw
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City
play

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Curfews for minors are back in Manila City.
Nation
fbtw
241 UP students to graduate summa cum laude

241 UP students to graduate summa cum laude

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A total of 241 students of the University of the Philippines Diliman will graduate summa cum laude during the 114th General...
Nation
fbtw
BI intercepts Pinay, Moroccan at NAIA

BI intercepts Pinay, Moroccan at NAIA

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A Filipina suspected to be a victim of a mail-order-bride scheme was held, along with her Moroccan escort, at Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

2 killed in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

By Cesar Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Two people died in separate road accidents involving motorcycles and a truck in this province on Thursday and Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
900 families left homeless in Mandaluyong&nbsp;fire

900 families left homeless in Mandaluyong fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A fire gutted a shantytown in Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, leaving 900 families homeless and seven people injured yest...
Nation
fbtw
Give Manila 2 months to settle bills, Isko asks

Give Manila 2 months to settle bills, Isko asks

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday asked utility firms to give Manila two months to pay over P113 million in unpaid bills, after...
Nation
fbtw
13 OFWs back from Israel

13 OFWs back from Israel

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Another batch of overseas Filipino workers affected by the Israel-Iran conflict are back in the country after availing...
Nation
fbtw
P6.8 million shabu seized in Manila

P6.8 million shabu seized in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A kilo of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P6.8 million was seized in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with