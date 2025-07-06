Bangsamoro Transition Authority recognized for inclusivity in BARMM interim governance

The Bangsamoro regional government center is located in Cotabato City, the capital of the autonomous region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has afforded due recognition to the inclusion of all stakeholders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao into its governing body.

Composed of members appointed by the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is the interim administrator of the autonomous region until a regular elections are held to vote for the regular set of officials for the BARMM government.

The President has recently signed the law that fixed the BARMM parliamentary polls on October 13.

“The BTA now has representatives from MILF, both factions of MNLF, and also from other sectors of the Bangsamoro region, including non-Moro indigenous peoples, women, Bangsamoro communities outside of BARMM, youth, religious leaders, traditional leaders, and settlers, among others “ read a paragraph of Resolution No. 2 passed by the CoFM-OIC in its 51st Session on June 21-22, 2025 in Turkey.

Resolution No. 2 of the CoFM-OIC also welcomed the appointment of Abdulraof Macacua as BARMM’s interim chief minister, while acknowledging Al Haj Murad Ebrahim’s role as the former head of the Bansamoro region and the BTA since February 2019.

In same resolution, the OIC has commended President Marcos for sustaining unity in the Bangsamoro region. The CoFM-OIC “welcomes his strong commitments to push for unity, inclusivity, socioeconomic development and interventions to promote peace and progress in BARMM area.”

Responding to OIC’s recognition of PBBM’s role in sustaining unity in BARMM, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, whose assignment is more on Mindanao and Bangsamoro concerns and issues, said the Philippine government is fully committed to fully uphold the ‘letter and spirit’ of all its signed peace agreements with the MILF.

“All agencies of the GPH and their security forces, are in compliance with President Marcos’ mandate against any unilateral actions that could subvert ir compromise the hard-won benefits of peace“ said Lagdameo.

The CoFM-OIC resolution has encouraged the MILF and the Philippine government to sustain their constructive engagement toward the full implementation of the peace process.