13 OFWs back from Israel

OFWs from Israel arrive in NAIA on July 4, 2025 following tensions in the Middle East.

MANILA, Philippines — Another batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the Israel-Iran conflict are back in the country after availing of the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

The group composed of 13 OFWs returned home on Friday and was welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 by government officials.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the repatriated workers will be provided with comprehensive reintegration support, including livelihood, health and welfare programs as well as training vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“What you went through is a very difficult experience in the middle of a conflict in another country. That is why we will make sure to provide the help and support you need,” DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the repatriated workers underwent health check-up conducted by a Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

They also received financial assistance that include the DMW’s Aksyon Fund, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s Emergency Repatriation Fund and aid coming from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The group brings to 21 the number of OFWs repatriated from Israel under the voluntary repatriation program.