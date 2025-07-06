BI intercepts Pinay, Moroccan at NAIA

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the 41-year-old Pinay claimed she was traveling to Morocco together with her husband. However, immigration officers found numerous inconsistencies in their statements.

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina suspected to be a victim of a mail-order-bride scheme was held, along with her Moroccan escort, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 by the Bureau of Immigration.

“Upon separate questioning, both appeared evasive and suspicious when asked about the details of their travel,” Viado said.

He added that officials also found inconsistencies in the marriage certificate the two presented. When they had it checked by the BI anti-fraud section’s forensic documents laboratory, the certificate was found to be a counterfeit.

“We will not tolerate the use of fake or falsified documents being used in trafficking efforts. Individuals caught using fake documents shall face the harshest penalty of law,” Viado said.

The BI turned over the duo to the inter-agency council against trafficking.