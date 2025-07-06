^

2 students held for bullying

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2025 | 12:00am
High school students are seen waiting in line, catching up with their friends and classmates and enjoying their time in front of the Marikina High School in Marikina City after two years of online classes on Nov. 2, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Two students of the Basilan National High School in Isabela City have been held for allegedly bullying a classmate, according to the Philippine National Police.

PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the incident, which went viral on social media, occurred on June 25.

The victim’s father alleged that the suspects beat up his son after he refused to smoke cigarettes.

The suspects reportedly punched, kicked and hit the victim’s head against the wall.

Torre said criminal complaints were filed against the suspects on Friday.

“The safety of our children will always be a priority of the PNP. We will never tolerate any form of abuse or violence, especially in schools – places that should be safe for every student,” Torre said in a statement.

He said bullying is not just a school issue, but a concern for everyone.

“The PNP stands firm in its commitment to intervene, protect and educate so no child suffers in silence,” Torre said.

Earlier, he said incidents of bullying may be reported through the 911 emergency hotline.

