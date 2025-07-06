^

Nation

Transfer of Sulu parliamentary seats opposed

John Unson - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Transfer of Sulu parliamentary seats opposed
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament and regional agencies are hopeful that Congress can help reintegrate Sulu in the autonomous region.

“The MNLF is against reapportioning Sulu’s parliamentary seats to other provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. We are still trying to reintegrate Sulu into the BARMM’s core territory,” MNLF chairman Muslimin Sema said yesterday.

Regional lawmakers are currently holding public consultations regarding a proposal to transfer seven parliamentary seats vacated by Sulu to the remaining five provinces of the BARMM.

The remaining BARMM provinces are Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi.

The proposed transfer is part of ongoing preparations for the holding of the first BARMM parliamentary elections on Oct. 13.

Last year, the Supreme Court granted a petition to exclude Sulu from the core territory of the BARMM.

The petition was filed by Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Jr.

Sema, chief of the BARMM labor and employment ministry, said Sulu is the birthplace of the MNLF, where present leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) originated.

“Sulu is where the struggle of the Muslim people for self-rule started five decades ago. It hurts to see Sulu detached from the Bangsamoro region, whose creation is a dividend of that bloody uprising,” Sema said.

Malacañang and the MNLF have committed to foster peace, security and humanitarian initiatives that would benefit Muslims, Christian and indigenous communities.

The agreement was brokered by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose members include more than 60 Muslim countries, including petroleum exporting states in the Middle East and North Africa.

The MILF signed a separate peace agreement with the government, the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, in 2014.

Both the MNLF and MILF have representatives in the BARMM parliament.

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
241 UP students to graduate summa cum laude

241 UP students to graduate summa cum laude

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A total of 241 students of the University of the Philippines Diliman will graduate summa cum laude during the 114th General...
Nation
fbtw
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City
play

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Curfews for minors are back in Manila City.
Nation
fbtw
Manila orders barangay cleanup on Saturdays

Manila orders barangay cleanup on Saturdays

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
As a “band-aid solution” to a worsening garbage problem, Mayor Isko Moreno ordered all barangay officials to make...
Nation
fbtw
BOC chief suspends Customs raids

BOC chief suspends Customs raids

1 day ago
In response to mounting concerns raised by business groups over questionable raids and enforcement excesses, the Bureau of...
Nation
fbtw
Second volunteer in Vizcaya miners&rsquo; rescue op dies

Second volunteer in Vizcaya miners’ rescue op dies

By Victor Martin | 1 day ago
 Another volunteer in the search and rescue operation for small-scale miners trapped in a tunnel in Quezon town in Nueva...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI intercepts Pinay, Moroccan at NAIA

BI intercepts Pinay, Moroccan at NAIA

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A Filipina suspected to be a victim of a mail-order-bride scheme was held, along with her Moroccan escort, at Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
2 students held for bullying

2 students held for bullying

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two students of the Basilan National High School in Isabela City have been held for allegedly bullying a classmate, according...
Nation
fbtw

Construction of Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge to start next year – DPWH

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
The government is planning to start the construction of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge next year, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

2 killed in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Two people died in separate road accidents involving motorcycles and a truck in this province on Thursday and Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with