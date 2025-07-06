^

Nation

Construction of Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge to start next year – DPWH

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2025 | 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — The government is planning to start the construction of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Bridge next year, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Jessica Andaya, chief of the DPWH’s road management cluster, said the detailed engineering design of the project is 82 percent complete.

Andaya paid a courtesy call on Bago City Mayor Marina Javellana-Yao on Friday, informing her that the DPWH is planning to start the project’s Section A, covering Panay and Guimaras, next year.

The PGN Bridge is divided into two major sections.

Section A will connect Panay to Guimaras, while Section B will link Guimaras to Negros.

“The detailed engineering design of the project is ongoing and we are targeting to complete it by September this year,” Andaya said.

She briefed Yao on the overview and updates of the project as well as on a request to establish a DPWH field office in Bago.

DPWH
