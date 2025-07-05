^

Nation

Second volunteer in Vizcaya miners’ rescue op dies

Victor Martin - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Second volunteer in Vizcaya minersâ€™ rescue op dies
Men rescue a resident who volunteered to help search for the missing miners in a tunnel in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya on Wednesday.
Victor Martin

BAYOMBONG , Philippines —  Another volunteer in the search and rescue operation for small-scale miners trapped in a tunnel in Quezon town in Nueva Vizcaya over a week ago has died.

Johny Ayudan, 38, died eight days after he was pulled out from the tunnel in Barangay Runruno, a relative told The STAR yesterday.

Earlier, rescue volunteer John Philip Guinihid, 20, died while helping search for the trapped miners.

Ayudan, Guinihid and an unidentified villager volunteered to enter the tunnel before dawn on June 25.

While in the tunnel, Ayudan and Guinihid experienced difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness. Their companion managed to crawl out.

Guinihid’s remains were retrieved from the tunnel at around 2:45 p.m. of the same day, while Ayudan was pulled out alive an hour later and was rushed to a hospital.                                                                                 

