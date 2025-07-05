P5.5 million shabu seized in Laguna

The illegal substance, weighing 810 grams, was seized from a drug suspect identified as alias Rald, in Barangay Wawa.

MANILA, Philippines — Shabu with an estimated street value of P5.5 million was seized in a sting in Siniloan, Laguna on Thursday.

The illegal substance, weighing 810 grams, was seized from a drug suspect identified as alias Rald, in Barangay Wawa.

Aside from illegal drugs, the arresting team recovered P14,000 in marked money, weighing scale and a bag.

In Cavite, a drug suspect identified as alias Rotzen yielded shabu with an estimated street value of P680,000 to anti-narcotics agents in Bacoor yesterday.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly sold shabu worth P10,000 to an undercover agent.