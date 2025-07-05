2 â€˜rent-tangayâ€™ suspects nabbed in Bulacan

2 ‘rent-tangay’ suspects nabbed in Bulacan

The suspects, identified only as Roschel and Jesse, rented a Toyota Vios with license plate NKD 2458 from June 29 to July 3.

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle they rented in Malolos, Bulacan on Thursday.

The car owner told police that on July 2, he discovered that the vehicle’s GPS or global positioning system device had been removed. He said he tried but failed to recover the vehicle from the suspects.

A police operation was launched and resulted in the arrest of the suspects along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Guinhawa, according to Col. Angel Garcillano, acting Bulacan police director.

