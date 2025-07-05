Digitalized SOCE submission launched for BARMM polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has launched a Japan-funded initiative digitalizing the reporting of election expenditures for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya joined Comelec Chairman George Garcia and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) deputy resident representative Edwin Carrie during the event, which introduced a platform for the electronic submission of statements of contributions and expenditures or SOCEs.

The Japanese embassy said the “Project for Raising Voters’ Awareness and Promoting Digitalization of Electoral Process in Bangsamoro,” which is funded under the Japanese government’s 234-million-yen grant, is being implemented by the UNDP.

The e-SOCE platform aims to achieve greater transparency and efficiency in the post-electoral process of the BARMM parliamentary elections on Oct. 13.

Ahead of the platform’s launch, the government of Japan turned over satellite communication units and servers to support digitalization of critical Comelec processes.

“The assistance is expected to help disseminate accurate information, promote effective communication and transparency in the upcoming and future elections in the Bangsamoro region,” the Japanese embassy said.

It said Endo recognizes the strong cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

Endo expressed hope that the move would positively impact the region and usher in a “peaceful and progressive future that the Bangsamoro people truly deserve.”