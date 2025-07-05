P1.8 billion in Negros farmersâ€™ debts condoned

P1.8 billion in Negros farmers’ debts condoned

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III led the distribution of certificates of condonation with release of mortgage to 11,179 ARBs, and certificates of land ownership award to 3,784 farmers during a ceremony at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Up to 11,179 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Negros have received financial relief after the government condoned more than P1.8 billion in farmers’ debts.

The beneficiaries are tilling 8,905.11 hectares of land in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

The distribution of certificates was in compliance with the New Agrarian Emancipation Act signed by President Marcos in 2023, condoning all loans, including interests, penalties and surcharges incurred by ARBs from lands awarded to them.

The government will assume payment of farmers’ loans to the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The certificates granted to the beneficiaries authorized the immediate release and discharge of any mortgage lien or encumbrance arising from the agrarian debt.

Estrella also turned over P5.6 million worth of farm equipment to farmers. He said Marcos directed the Department of Agrarian Reform to complete the land distribution before his term ends in 2028.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson thanked the government for addressing the needs of the farmers.