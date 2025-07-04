^

Nation

Cops seize P8-M worth smuggled cigarettes in Davao City

Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 8:04pm
Cops seize P8-M worth smuggled cigarettes in Davao City
The 431 cases of imported cigarettes policemen and barangay officials seized in an operation in Barangay Ilang in Davao City shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen had seized some P8 million worth of cigarettes found abandoned at one area in Barangay Ilang in Davao City on Thursday night, July 3.

Officials of the Davao City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-11 said on Friday, July 4, that the 431 cases of cigarettes, with Indonesian brands, are to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Radio reports on Thursday stated that two men were to deliver the smuggled cigarettes to contacts, but fled when they noticed policemen and barangay leaders approaching their location to check on reports by villagers about their presence in the area, watching over the P8 million worth contraband.

Policemen and barangay officials also found on top of the piled boxes of cigarettes made in Indonesia a sling bag containing a .45 caliber pistol and some P5,000 worth of shabu.

Police investigators and barangay officials are reportedly cooperating in identifying who were behind the foiled attempt to deliver the smuggled cigarettes to buyers in Barangay Ilang.

