Governors support reconfiguration of BARMM parliamentary districts

Governors Tucao Mastura of Maguindanao del Norte, Ali Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur, Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Ysmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi and Mujiv Hataman of Basilan favors the planned reconfiguration of the 32 parliamentary districts in the Bangsamoro region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five provincial governors had manifested support for the effort of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament to reconfigure the 32 parliamentary districts in the autonomous region after Sulu, which has seven, had been taken out from its territory via a Supreme Court ruling last year.

The regional parliament is trying to accomplish the reallocation of the seven parliamentary districts from Sulu to provinces most suitable before the October 13 first ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Members of the Bangsamoro parliament and the region’s chief minister, Abdulrauf Macacua, together facilitated an extensive consultation on the issue in Pasig City in Metro Manila on Thursday, July 3, attended by Governors Abdusakur Tan Sr. of Sulu, Mujiv Hataman of Basilan, Ali Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur, Tucao Mastura of Maguindanao del Norte, Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur and Ysmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi.

It was Tan who petitioned the High Tribunal to detach Sulu from the territory of BARMM, which was established in 2019, replacing then the less empowered 27-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

There are two enabling measures pending in the BARMM parliament, the Bills 347 and 351, meant to legitimize the reconfiguration of the 32 parliamentary districts in the Bangsamoro region, after Sulu had been removed from its territory.

A member of the parliament, the lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is chairperson of the regional lawmaking body’s committee on local governments, and his colleagues took turns explaining to the five governors the intricacies of both bills.

Members of the parliament who participated in the activity told reporters in Cotabato City on Friday, July 4, that the former congressman Hataman, who was elected governor of Basilan last May 12, wants additional parliamentary districts in his province, now touted as BARMM’s new investment hub.

Traditional community leaders and local officials in Cotabato City, whose reelected mayor, Mohammad Ali Matabalao, is focused on boosting the area’s investment climate via programs that the regional parliament and agencies under the office of BARMM's chief minister can support, also want one more parliamentary district in their turf.

Cotabato City, which has 37 barangays, is the capital of BARMM that, for now, has two parliamentary districts.

Residents of Lamitan City in Basilan also want the 45 barangays in the city grouped together into one parliamentary district for them to have a representative in BARMM’s regional parliament.