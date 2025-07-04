^

Nation

Four PMA cadets to face hazing raps

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 2:15pm
Four PMA cadets to face hazing raps
Facade of the Philippine Military Academy.
STAR / File

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Four cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), whose identities and year levels remain undisclosed, may face formal criminal charges for violating the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act 11053).

This comes in the wake of the alleged maltreatment of fourth-class cadet Mauee Bumagat Maraggun.

According to a report from the Baguio City police, the suspects allegedly physically harmed Maraggun and forced him to perform strenuous exercises until he collapsed.

Maraggun was initially confined at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City before being transferred to the PMA Station Hospital at Fort del Pilar. He was discharged on June 30, 2025.

The victim told police the alleged abuse occurred over nearly a month, from September 2 to Sept. 29, 2024, inside the PMA barracks.

Maraggun claimed that the maltreatment would happen whenever the suspects found an opportunity.

He is reportedly in the process of preparing the documents needed to file formal criminal complaints against his upperclassmen.

Efforts to reach PMA's public information officer, Lt. Jesse Nestor B. Saludo, for comment on the complaint have so far been unsuccessful.

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City
play

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Curfews for minors are back in Manila City.
Nation
fbtw
Isko imposes curfew hours for minors

Isko imposes curfew hours for minors

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
 Days after returning to the Manila city hall, Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered police and barangay officials to enforce...
Nation
fbtw
Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court yesterday issued a writ of kalikasan against a P23-billion China-funded bridge project that intends...
Nation
fbtw
Saudi-bound plane returns to Manila after technical glitch

Saudi-bound plane returns to Manila after technical glitch

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
A plane bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 263 passengers on board, mostly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), returned to...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 6 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI seizes P10 million frozen products

NBI seizes P10 million frozen products

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
Authorities confiscated over P10 million worth of smuggled frozen products at a cold storage facility in Paco, Manila on Wednesday...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA eyes NCAP near schools

MMDA eyes NCAP near schools

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
 Drivers transporting students to schools near major roads may be included in the no-contact apprehension policy ...
Nation
fbtw
LTO revokes license of driver in fatal Quezon City crash

LTO revokes license of driver in fatal Quezon City crash

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has revoked the license of a jeepney driver involved in an accident that killed two college...
Nation
fbtw
HPG: Vehicle theft cases down 5%

HPG: Vehicle theft cases down 5%

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
 Cases of vehicle theft during the first half of 2025 dropped by at least five percent, the Highway Patrol Group reported...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with