Four PMA cadets to face hazing raps

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Four cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), whose identities and year levels remain undisclosed, may face formal criminal charges for violating the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act 11053).

This comes in the wake of the alleged maltreatment of fourth-class cadet Mauee Bumagat Maraggun.

According to a report from the Baguio City police, the suspects allegedly physically harmed Maraggun and forced him to perform strenuous exercises until he collapsed.

Maraggun was initially confined at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City before being transferred to the PMA Station Hospital at Fort del Pilar. He was discharged on June 30, 2025.

The victim told police the alleged abuse occurred over nearly a month, from September 2 to Sept. 29, 2024, inside the PMA barracks.

Maraggun claimed that the maltreatment would happen whenever the suspects found an opportunity.

He is reportedly in the process of preparing the documents needed to file formal criminal complaints against his upperclassmen.

Efforts to reach PMA's public information officer, Lt. Jesse Nestor B. Saludo, for comment on the complaint have so far been unsuccessful.