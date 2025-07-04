MILF accepts defeat of partyâ€™s poll bets in Lanao Sur

^

Nation

MILF accepts defeat of party’s poll bets in Lanao Sur

John Unson - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Map of the Lanao del Sur showing the location of Malabang
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) has reportedly accepted the defeat of a majority of its candidates in Lanao del Sur during the May 12 elections, according to members of the opposing party.

Reelected Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong and local mayors yesterday said they appreciated UBJP’s stand on the matter, as relayed to them by Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua on Monday.

Only eight of UBJP’s 39 mayoral candidates were elected. The party’s bet for mayor of Marawi was defeated by a candidate of Adiong’s Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo party.

SIAP’s two congressional candidates in Lanao del Sur, Reps. Zia Alonto Adiong and Yasser Balindong, were also reelected.

“We are glad that the chief minister of the Bangsamoro region, a senior official of the political party of the MILF no less, has said that with the elections over, we need to unite to hasten our peace and development efforts in the province,” Adiong said, referring to Macacua.

In a message, Macacua, chief of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, said the UBJP is not bitter over the results of the elections in Lanao del Sur, the largest among the five provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Adiong and other members of the SIAP said they too were elated when the Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized Macacua’s appointment as minister of the Bangsamoro region.

fbtw
