Unserved Customs raids ordered halted

July 3, 2025 | 9:00pm
Unserved Customs raids ordered halted
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Bureau of Customs.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The new leadership of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has ordered the immediate suspension of all unserved Letters of Authority (LOAs) and Mission Orders (MOs) issued before July 2, 2025.

The move, according to new BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, is in line with the new leadership's aim to restore discipline, prevent abuse, and realign field operations with lawful and transparent practices.

The memorandum, issued on July 2, covers all LOAs and MOs across BOC’s Intelligence and Enforcement Groups that have not yet been served. 

The BOC said this is in response to mounting concerns raised by legitimate business groups over questionable raids and enforcement excesses that have disrupted operations and eroded trust. 

Nepomuceno further directed all concerned deputy commissioners to submit within 24 hours a full status report on LOAs and MOs issued from January 1 to June 30, 2025.

“This directive is a necessary reset,” Nepomuceno said. “We must ensure that every enforcement action moving forward is legal, current, and in line with the Bureau’s renewed focus on professionalism, transparency and institutional accountability.”

The BOC chief said the suspension aims to prevent unauthorized, outdated or improperly documented operations — long viewed as a breeding ground for irregularities and abuse in field enforcement.

He said the shift comes in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to professionalize the bureaucracy and strengthen anti-smuggling efforts without compromising legal standards.

“This is not about slowing down enforcement — it’s about doing it right. Our fight against smuggling and corruption must be anchored in discipline, not discretion,” said Nepomuceno.

