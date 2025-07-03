4 shabu peddlers operating near campuses in Cotabato City busted

The four shabu traffickers entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, are now in the custody of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station in Maguindanao del Norte province.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Plainclothes policemen entrapped on Tuesday, July 1, in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte four individuals, including a woman, peddling shabu near school campuses in the province and in nearby Cotabato City.

Personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and operatives from other units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region immediately arrested Kaharudin Paglas, Aratok Adam, Gabriel Abang and their female accomplice, Kadiguia Abel, after selling to them P13,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Barangay Taviran in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of PRO-BAR, told reporters on Thursday, July 3, that all four suspects are now locked in a police detention facility in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was premised on reports by confidential informants aware of their shabu peddling activities near school campuses.

De Guzman said PRO-BAR is grateful to the tipsters who helped plot the sting that resulted in the detention of Paglas, Adam, Abang and Abel and the seizure from them of P13,000 worth of shabu, to be used as evidence in prosecuting them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.