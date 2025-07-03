^

1 kilo marijuana seized in Davao City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 6:45pm
The marijuana dealer entrapped on Monday by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-11 is now detained.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old man got clamped down after selling a kilo of dried marijuana to agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-11 in Barangay Manuel Guiangan in Tugbok District, Davao City on Monday night June 30.

Officials of PDEA-11 confirmed to reporters on Thursday, July 3, that the suspect is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2003.

The suspect was immediately frisked and cuffed by PDEA-11 agents after selling to them a kilo of dried marijuana, costing P20,000, during an entrapment operation in Purok 1 in Barangay Guiangan in Tugbok District.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Thursday stated PDEA-11 agents also found in the suspect’s trouser pockets P1,500 worth of marijuana, in sealed sachets.

The suspect was entrapped with the help of confidential informants aware of his marijuana peddling activities, according to PDEA-11 officials.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
