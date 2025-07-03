^

Nation

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 3:05pm
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City
Members of the Manila Police District Station 11 conduct profiling on 28 residents, including eight minors, after they were temporarily detained at a covered court in Binondo, Manila on Aug. 19, 2021 for violating the curfew hours in line with the prevailing enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Curfews for minors are back in Manila City. 

On his first day back in public office, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order 2, imposing “protection hours” or curfew for children younger than 18 years old in the city. 

The order has set the curfew hours for minor youths from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., following the guidelines under Ordinances 8046, 8547 and 8182. 

Recognizing the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, there will be no penalty for children below the age of 18 who loiter around the city’s streets during curfew hours. 

“No penalty shall be imposed on children for said violations, and they shall instead be brought to their residences or to any barangay official at the barangay hall to be released to the custody of their parents,” the law and ordinance read.

The law requires the ordinance to also provide intervention programs like counseling, group activities for children and parenting education seminars for children at risk of committing criminal acts. 

Moreno said there have been reports of kids wandering the city late at night, causing residents to feel anxious and restless about the possible threat to peace and order in the city.

Among the cases he mentioned are minors purchasing and drinking alcohol outside at night, brawls, street fights, illegal substance abuse and petty crimes like theft. 

“To promote the welfare of children and to protect them from any and all forms of harm that may befall upon them, there is a need to impose protection hours on minor children and wards, while at the same time recognizing and upholding their constitutional rights,” the order read.

Moreno instructed the Manila Police Department and the Manila Department of Social Welfare to enforce the protocols and establish checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the city. 

His executive order, however, does not negate the responsibility of parents in Manila to keep their children close and remind them not to loiter in public places during curfew hours.

In a chance interview on Wednesday, July 2, the Manila mayor explained that he only wants the city government to serve as the children’s “extra parent.”

But if minors are hard-headed and stubborn and refuse to comply with the curfew hours, Moreno said they will just have to face the law. 

During his inaugural State of the City Address on Tuesday, July 1, Moreno said children should simply go to bed and avoid disturbing their neighbors and worrying their parents. 

“On a serious note, when these feral kids go wild, they cause mayhem, public disturbance and danger to themselves and [be] worrisome for the parents,” he said.

This wasn’t the first curfew for minors in the Philippines. Back in 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Manila cities enforced curfews for minors through local ordinances.

ISKO MORENO

MANILA

MINORS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court yesterday issued a writ of kalikasan against a P23-billion China-funded bridge project that intends...
Nation
fbtw
Angara backs P50,000 entry pay for teachers

Angara backs P50,000 entry pay for teachers

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara is in favor of a proposed bill increasing the entry level salary for teachers to P50,000...
Nation
fbtw
Cop, ex-prisoner killed in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo; at Cavite police station

Cop, ex-prisoner killed in ‘shootout’ at Cavite police station

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
A police officer and a former prisoner were killed while another was wounded in an alleged shootout at the Carmona police...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 5 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
Torre reassigns Fajardo to PNP finance

Torre reassigns Fajardo to PNP finance

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 days ago
In another major reshuffle in the Philippine National Police (PNP), Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
Signages pointing to free inter-terminal shuttle services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport should be clear and...
Nation
fbtw

Government eyes BJMP, BuCor integration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
To streamline resources and address congestion in jails, the government is eyeing the integration of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Interior Secretary Jonvic...
Nation
fbtw
More jobs available for OFWs in Lithuania

More jobs available for OFWs in Lithuania

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
More jobs are opening soon for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lithuania, the Department of Migrant Workers reported...
Nation
fbtw
Chemical exposure downs over 100 Antique students

Chemical exposure downs over 100 Antique students

By Jennifer Rendon | 16 hours ago
More than 100 students were rushed to different hospitals after inhaling the stench of a chemical coming from a farm adjacent...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with