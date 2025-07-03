Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

Eleven airport taxi drivers were apprehended on June 25 at NAIA for illegal contracting and franchise violations.

MANILA, Philippines — Signages pointing to free inter-terminal shuttle services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) should be clear and large, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said Tuesday.

“People are unaware of this free shuttle. If they are, they won’t look for a taxi,” Dizon said, noting that many travelers are forced to deal with overcharging taxis.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has deployed more personnel to conduct regular random inspections of public utility vehicles (PUVs) at the airport to curb overcharging.

“We are making NAIA and its surroundings a ‘discipline zone,’ and the deployment of our personnel there will be the start to ensure compliance with regulations of these drivers,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said.

Forty-one PUVs were inspected yesterday at the NAIA Terminal 3.

A taxi and a motorcycle taxi were impounded for expired registration.