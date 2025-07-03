^

Nation

Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
July 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought
Eleven airport taxi drivers were apprehended on June 25 at NAIA for illegal contracting and franchise violations.
Philstar.com / Era Baylon

MANILA, Philippines — Signages pointing to free inter-terminal shuttle services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) should be clear and large, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said Tuesday.

“People are unaware of this free shuttle. If they are, they won’t look for a taxi,” Dizon said, noting that many travelers are forced to deal with overcharging taxis.

Eleven airport taxi drivers were apprehended on June 25 at NAIA for illegal contracting and franchise violations.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has deployed more personnel to conduct regular random inspections of public utility vehicles (PUVs) at the airport to curb overcharging.

“We are making NAIA and its surroundings a ‘discipline zone,’ and the deployment of our personnel there will be the start to ensure compliance with regulations of these drivers,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said.

Forty-one PUVs were inspected yesterday at the NAIA Terminal 3.

A taxi and a motorcycle taxi were impounded for expired registration.

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court yesterday issued a writ of kalikasan against a P23-billion China-funded bridge project that intends...
Nation
fbtw
Duterte grandson is Davao acting vice mayor

Duterte grandson is Davao acting vice mayor

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s grandson, Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, is the acting vice mayor...
Nation
fbtw
Abra politician indicted for attempted murder of neighbor

Abra politician indicted for attempted murder of neighbor

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Abra provincial prosecutor Nestor Tolentino has indicted politician Roger Bayle Luna, the father of slain Sangguniang Panlalawigan...
Nation
fbtw
7 Manila cops held for extortion

7 Manila cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Seven anti-narcotics police officers were apprehended in Manila on Monday after they allegedly extorted P50,000 from the wife...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 5 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
15 arrested for illegal fishing in Quezon

15 arrested for illegal fishing in Quezon

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Fifteen fishermen including a boat captain were arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in Polillo, Quezon on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
Girl, 6, found floating in Bulacan river

Girl, 6, found floating in Bulacan river

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
A six-year-old-girl was found floating in a river in Bocaue town in this province on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Farm-to-market road turned over to Nueva Ecija villagers

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A two-kilometer farm-to-market road has been turned over to the municipal government of Cuyapo in Nueva Ecija by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.
Nation
fbtw
Motor vessel sinks off Romblon

Motor vessel sinks off Romblon

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
A vessel bound for Navotas from Negros Oriental capsized as it was sailing in the waters between Romblon and Sibuyan Island...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with