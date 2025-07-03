Government eyes BJMP, BuCor integration

MANILA, Philippines — To streamline resources and address congestion in jails, the government is eyeing the integration of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said yesterday.

Remulla said the possible integration of the two bureaus is in compliance with the directive of President Marcos to save public funds.

“It’s a proposal, a work in progress, and one that will be done in consultation with the public. You must know what we are doing, how we are doing, how we are doing it and be part of the integration,” Remulla said in a speech at the BJMP’s 34th anniversary celebration in Quezon City.

The BJMP, an attached agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, manages jails for people with pending criminal cases. The BuCor supervises prisons for convicted felons.

Remulla lauded the BuCor for improving jail congestion rate from 314 percent in 2024 to 296 percent in 2025.

Data from the BJMP showed there are 114,769 inmates in its 485 jails nationwide.