More jobs available for OFWs in Lithuania

The DMW said Lithuanian authorities are finalizing procedures on the hiring of more Filipino workers in the health care, maritime, transportation, construction and food services.

MANILA, Philippines — More jobs are opening soon for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lithuania, the Department of Migrant Workers reported yesterday.

The DMW said Lithuanian authorities are finalizing procedures on the hiring of more Filipino workers in the health care, maritime, transportation, construction and food services.

For this year alone, Lithuania is in need of 25,000 highly skilled workers, the DMW said.

With the growing demand for OFWs, the Philippine and Lithuanian governments have started talks to strengthen labor cooperation to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino workers.

“We are proud to serve, protect and uplift our modern-day heroes. Wherever Filipinos are in the world, we will reach out and ensure that their welfare is protected,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said.