Farm-to-market road turned over to Nueva Ecija villagers

MANILA, Philippines — A two-kilometer farm-to-market road has been turned over to the municipal government of Cuyapo in Nueva Ecija by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

The project, worth P2 million and located in Barangay Colosboa, was funded under OPAPRU’s PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn or PAMANA program.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. thanked the Marcos administration for supporting OPAPRU and its flagship PAMANA program, which is a peace and development convergence framework for conflict-affected communities that remained in the fringes of development due to lack of critical infrastructure.

Colosboa used to be a rebel-infested village.

Around 70 families will directly benefit from the road, many of whom are members of barangay-based irrigation and farming associations.