P931K worth shabu seized in 2 Mindanao stings

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 6:26pm
The shabu dealer entrapped in Cotabato City on Sunday, June 29, 2025, is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics operatives seized P931,600 worth of shabu from two traffickers busted in separate operations in Central Mindanao within just 24 hours.

The police is now in custody of Faisal Tan Agak, who was arrested on Sunday morning, June 29, after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen along Quezon Avenue in Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro region.

The entrapment operation, carried out by different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Cotabato City Police Office, led by Col. Jibin Bongcayao and Lt. Jhon Pacllibar, was supported by Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, according to PRO-BAR's director, Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman.

De Guzman told reporters on Monday, June 30, that Agak, long under surveillance, was immediately detained by their operatives after selling to them P680,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff along Quezon Avenue in the center of Cotabato City.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 had also confiscated P251,600 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Katipunan in Kidapawan City on Saturday, June 28.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, said the suspect was immediately arrested by their agents and policemen who had procured from him P251,000 worth of shabu at Barangay Mateo in Kidapawan City, capital of Cotabato province in Region 12.

Recites, who asked reporters to keep the name of the suspect in the meantime while efforts to locate his accomplices in Kidapawan City are still underway, said the operation that led to his arrest was planned with the help of confidential informants long aware of his shabu peddling activities and members of the multi-sector Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council, whose chairperson is Gov. Emmylou Mendoza.

He said they are to prosecute the suspect, now locked in a detention facility, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

